Travellers from outside the ‘green’ list can still travel into Abu Dhabi but by following the latest protocols and guidelines….reports Asian Lite News

The UK has been removed from Abu Dhabi’s updated list of ‘green list’ destinations, with all travellers arriving from Britain required to undergo quarantine in the UAE capital starting from Sunday.

Passengers arriving from the ‘green list’ destinations are exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi airport.

Travellers from outside the ‘green’ list can still travel into Abu Dhabi but by following the latest protocols and guidelines.

Since its last update issued on May 23, the UK and Tajikistan have been removed from the list while Malta has been added to it.

The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Last month, senior DCT Abu Dhabi officials had revealed plans to lift all quarantine measure for international travellers arriving in the emirate from July 1.

Media reports indicated the quarantine restrictions will be lifted for passengers from all countries, except India, by July 1.

Malta, the only destination to be added to the Green List in the latest update, is open to UAE travellers.

The UAE is listed as amber by Malta, meaning travellers need to have a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before landing in the country. Children under 5 are exempt.

There are currently no direct flights from the UAE to Malta, but Emirates said on Thursday that it would resume flights to the country via Larnaca in July.

Abu Dhabi has last month updated its Green List, which includes countries from where travellers can fly without having to quarantine in the UAE capital.

Before new restrictions set to come into force on July 1 that will remove Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for most international travellers, six new destinations have been added.

It’s the first time that the Abu Dhabi Green List has been updated in almost a month. The last update was on Sunday, April 25.

There are now 29 countries and destinations on the list from where travellers can fly to the UAE without the need to self-isolate. Passengers arriving from these destinations need only to undergo PCR testing on arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi boosts digital economy capabilities with AWS launch

Advertisements

