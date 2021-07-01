Fierce clashes erupted since the May 1 announcement of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

Afghan forces have retaken three districts from the Taliban amid continued fighting between the two sides, but lost two others to the militant group, the Defence Ministry said.



Kaldar district in Balkh province and the Pashtun Kut and Khan Chahar Bagh districts in Faryab province were recaptured by the forces, but Kandahar’s Khakriz district and Logar’s Baraki Barak district fell to the Taliban in the last 24 hours, TOLO News quoted the Ministry as saying late Tuesday.



The militants have so far captured more than 70 districts since then.

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Chahar Dara district of Kunduz province, Afghanistan, Jan. 16, 2018. The Kunduz province, as well as neighboring Baghlan and Takhar provinces, have been the hotbeds of heavy clashes over the past couple of months as Taliban has been trying to attack the government forces in the once relatively peaceful region. (Xinhua/Ajmal Kakar/IANS)

Fighting has continued in the provinces of Ghazni, Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar, Faryab, and Maidan Wardak.



Also on Tuesday, Ajmal Omar Shinwari, a spokesman for the Afghan forces, claimed that over 6,000 Taliban fighters, including Pakistani nationals, have been killed so far in the clashes, TOLO News reported.



He added that another 3,400 Taliban fighters were also wounded during this period.



The Taliban, however, has rejected the figures.

