Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib levelled serious charges against Pakistan and called it a “brothel house” that has sparked a diplomatic row, evoking a strong reaction from Islamabad.

Pakistan, furious over the Afghan NSA’s diatribe, has decided to sever all official links with him. “And this has been conveyed to Afghanistan in unequivocally terms,” said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official while speaking on condition of anonymity, reported The Express Tribune.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi launched a counterattack against the Afghan NSA.

“Afghan National Security Adviser, listen carefully! No Pakistani will shake hands or engage with you if you don’t stop uttering derogatory remarks against Pakistan,” Qureshi said at a public meeting in Multan.

“You equate Pakistan with a brothel house. Shame on you,” Qureshi added. “My blood has been boiling ever since you uttered these words.”

Mohib’s recent remarks sparked a diplomatic row between the neighbours, which share a nearly 2,600-kilometer border.

This comes at a crucial time when US forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan. In the absence of a political settlement, Afghanistan can potentially face another cycle of civil war, reported The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has longstanding reservations that Pakistan may be using the Afghan Taliban as a proxy. Pakistan has been long blamed for providing support to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan.

Afghan residents support NSA

Residents of Afghanistan’s Paktia province on Sunday staged a protest against Pakistan in support of NSA Hamdullah Mohib and called on Islamabad to stop supporting anti-Afghan terrorist groups.

The information was shared by the former Ambassador and Canadian Cabinet Minister Chris Alexander through his Twitter handle.

“Residents of Paktia staged a peaceful protest, calling on neighbouring Pakistan to stop supporting anti-Afghan militant groups. The protesters also supported remarks made by National Security Council adviser Hamdullah Mohib about Pakistan’s two-faced politics,” tweeted Alexander.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a politician in Afghanistan really stand up against Pakistan – we have tried to be nice for decades. I am proud of @hmohib for hitting a nerve with Pakistan. They need to hear the truth!” tweeted Mariam Solaimankhail, Member of Afghanistan’s Parliament representing the Kuchis.

“As a representative of the Afghan nation, I join Afghan NSA@hmohib’s call on neighboring Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism in Afghanistan, shut down the terror factories and put an end to the proxy war in Afghanistan,” added Solaimankhail.

Twitterati across Afghanistan have come in support of NSA Hamdullah Mohib who called on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism in Afghanistan.

“The trend on top in Afghanistan is #PakistanAgainstNSA. Afghans are supporting @hmohib recent remarks against Pakistan and are calling on Pakistan to stop the proxy war the country has waged against them for the past four decades,” tweeted Habib Khan, a journalist.

The hashtag #PakistanAgainstNSA began to trend on Twitter in Afghanistan. Most of the users have levelled charges against Pakistan for supporting the proxy war in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has been killing Afghans for too many years and the world is silent about it. We call on the entire world to sanction Pakistan until the country stop supporting terror. NSA speaks for us all,” tweeted another user.

Another user advised Pakistan to stop supporting Taliban. He tweeted, “Pakistan would not be called a terrorist factory, if they closed the terrorist sanctuaries and stopped support of the Taliban by ejecting their leadership & their families. Seems like an easy choice…but Pakistan decides every day to side with terrorists.” (ANI)

