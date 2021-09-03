“We are not aware of any detail or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan.” said MEA spokesperson…reports Asian Lite News

India on Thursday reiterated that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-India activities.

“Our primary immediate concern is Afghan soil should not be used for anti-India activities or terrorism against India,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly press briefing.

In response to a question whether the Indian government was aware of a government formation by the Taliban in Afghanistan, MEA Spokesperson said, “We are not aware of any detail or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan.”

“I have no update to share on that and do not want to speculate,” he added.

On Indian envoy to Qatar, Deepak Mittal’s meeting with head of Taliban’s political office in Doha, Abbas Stanekazi, an MEA statement had earlier maintained discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities who wish to visit India also came up, it had added.

The statement had also “raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.”

On being asked about India’s roadmap on further meetings with the Taliban, the MEA Spokesperson stated, “It is not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan’s land shouldn’t be used for terror activity of any kind.” (India News Network)

