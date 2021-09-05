The agile, performance-driven Vantage dressed in uniform with flashing lights will soon be spotted in service on Dubai’s roads,…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Police’s enviable collection of sports and supercars just got a brand new set of wheels.

The Aston Martin Vantage has officially joined the force’s acclaimed luxury car squad and will soon make its debut alongside other models in the fleet at the much-awaited Expo 2020 next month.

The agile, performance-driven Vantage dressed in uniform with flashing lights will soon be spotted in service on Dubai’s roads, the authority said.

One of Aston Martin’s purest models, Vantage stands apart due to its unique and bold design language, with aerodynamic excellence adding to the vehicle’s obvious kerb appeal.

The current model features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a peak power output of 503BHP and a torque peak of 505lb-ft, mated to a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic gearbox manufactured by ZF.

Even more enticing is the Vantage’s ability to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 314 km/hr.

The Dubai Police Vantage has a custom ‘77’ number plate — a number that pays tribute to the UAE’s seven emirates as well as to the British marque’s long-standing association with the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond. The timing of this latest addition comes just in time for the release of the much-awaited Bond film Time to Die in October.

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, received a comprehensive handover of the vehicle in the presence of several senior officers.

He lauded the close co-operation with Aston Martin Lagonda Limited-MENA, and noted that adding super cars to its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles enables Dubai Police to strengthen the security presence of its officers during international events and across important tourist destinations.

“It is an honour to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement; purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300 km/hr,” said Ramzi Atat, Head of Marketing and Communications MENA, Aston Martin.

Aston Martin has been present in the UAE for more than five decades. Its flagship dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is home to the marque’s full range of luxury sports cars and SUV.

ServeU to manage facilities of 14 pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

ServeU has won the bid to manage the facilities of 14 pavilions participating at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to open this October.

Valued at AED18 million, the contracts are set to maintain the demands of facilities covering a total area of 30,000 square meters of the Expo 2020 land with a team of 300 experts, technicians and specialists. The agreement includes providing the human resource (HR) and staffing services for the pavilions, such as guide management, cleaning, security and administration, and logistics.

Commenting on winning the bid, Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Union Properties PJSC, the mother company of ServeU said, “We assure our clients that the services which will be implemented under these contracts follow leading international standards and apply the best practices and systems as well in the field. This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and expertise and exceed the expectations of our international stakeholders participating in the Expo. We are confident that our teams are competent and equipped with the skills and knowledge to fulfil the work required for a major global event such as Expo 2020.”

For his part, Gary Reader, General Manager, ServeU, said, “We are proud to be awarded these contracts, which is an excellent opportunity to deliver our innovative solutions and services to companies, entities and pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. We aim to enhance the experience of visitors and guests of the pavilions and contribute to the success of our customers during their participation in this global platform. Our modern technologies, integrated systems and three decades of experience in the industry will be utilised to meet the goals.”

Aside from these new contracts, the company has earlier entered an agreement with the United Kingdom to provide its pavilion with human resources services and additional manpower.

