The report said, people from this group can travel to Dhaka only under special approval or authorization from the government of Bangladesh…reports Asian Lite News

Bangladesh has resumed International flight operations with some selected countries from May 1after remaining suspended since April 14 in view of the surge in COVID 19 cases in Bangladesh, according to report.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has created three groups, in which no incoming or outgoing passengers will be allowed from Group A which includes India, Argentina, Ghana, South Africa and Brazil among the 12 countries, the DD News reported.

The report said, people from this group can travel to Dhaka only under special approval or authorisation from the government of Bangladesh.

They will also complete a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at government nominated hotels.

Passengers falling under Group B consisting of 26 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, Spain, Turkey and others will be allowed to travel to Dhaka. They will also have to complete a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at government nominated hotels.

Meanwhile, no restriction is imposed on passengers traveling to these countries from Dhaka. However, an exception has been made for passengers traveling from Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

They will be required to complete a 3-day mandatory institutional quarantine at government nominated facilities. The passenger will be released to complete a total of 11 days home quarantine if the medical test result is satisfactory.

All other Incoming and outgoing passengers except from the countries listed in Group A and Group B will be required to complete 14-days strict home quarantine.

Also Read-Entry ban: 250 Bangladeshis stranded at border

Read More-Bangladesh industrialist booked for abetting suicide

Advertisements

