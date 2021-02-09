Trudeau also warned that China’s repressive measure are counterproductive for itself and the rest of the world…reports Asian Lite News

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has slammed China over its “coercive diplomacy,” repressive actions in Hong Kong and detention of Uyghur Muslims.

Trudeau also warned that China’s repressive measure are counterproductive for itself and the rest of the world, The Times of India reported.

“We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them, The Times of India quoted Trudeau as saying.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has urged citizens not to worry about the increasing concerns on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the country.



“When the vaccines are going to come? That’s why there’s a lot of anxiety and there’s a lot of noise going on right now. I want to reassure Canadians: we are on track,” Xinhua news agency quoted Trudeau as saying at a press conference here on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that he has spoken with Pfizer and Moderna.



“I speak almost every week with CEOs of these vaccine companies, and they have assured me that they will meet their obligations.



“I want to reassure Canadians that we’re on track,” he said, adding that as many as 20 million more doses will start to arrive in the spring as his government keeps its sight on vaccinating all people who want a shot by the end of September.



