Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying at the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis until Sunday, his spokesperson, Angel Urena, said.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” Urena said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, Clinton has thanked everyone who sent him kind wishes and is looking forward to getting home soon.

“He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football,” Urena said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with Clinton, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre informed on Friday.

“President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon. President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery.”

Clinton was hospitalised on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19.

Sepsis is an infection that occurs when certain chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection trigger inflammation throughout the body. This can cause death in certain cases.

Clinton was in California for a private event for his foundation was feeling fatigued and was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Clinton had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004.

The former President’s hospitalisation was non-COVID-19 and non-heart-related and that he is “on the mend” and “in good spirits,” CNN quoted his spokesperson Angel Urena. Bill Clinton served as United States’ 42nd President from 1993 to 2001. (ANI/Sputnik)

