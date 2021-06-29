The UAE on Monday announced 2,040 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 628,976….reports Asian Lite News

The government has updated its COVID 19 travel advisory for the UAE to “level 4 – do not travel,” the State Department said on Monday.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel health Notice for United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country,” the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the Department of State said in a travel advisory.

The advisories for Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda and Zambia were also raised to level 4 – do not travel, the State Department said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The ministry also announced six deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,802.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

It also noted that an additional 1,988 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 607,606.

