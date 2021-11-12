Visiting the Skyview Grandstand will be an exciting opportunity to some of the world’s most impressive military fighter jets and large commercial aircraft, reserved usually for people in the aviation industry…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Airshow 2021 will welcome members of the general public, including families and children to witness the daily flying display between 14th and 18th of November from the purpose-built Skyview Grandstand, at Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai Airshow: Watch from Skyview grandstand

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus Middle East said, “We are looking forward to welcoming members of the general public to watch and enjoy the spectacular flying display at the Airshow. The Skyview Grandstand guarantees a perfect view from right beside the runway and for aviation photographers – the perfect picture.”

The flying teams include Al Fursan, the United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team; Russian Knights by the Russian Air Force; Surya Kiran, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force; and the Saudi Falcons, a BAE Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.

Visiting the Skyview Grandstand will be an exciting opportunity to some of the world’s most impressive military fighter jets and large commercial aircraft, reserved usually for people in the aviation industry.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited the Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) facility at Dubai World Central (DWC).

Sheikh Mansour commended the efforts of the teams at DANS who, under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, continue to facilitate the growth of the aviation sector by ensuring the efficient delivery of services using innovative solutions and the latest technology, while maintaining the highest safety standards.

During his visit, he interacted with the women employees of DANS and hailed their contribution to the organisation’s achievements, stressing that the UAE is proud of its female role models. He was also briefed on the organisation’s focus on developing the competencies of UAE nationals and promoting gender equality at all levels.

As part of the inspection tour, he visited the DANS radar room, the simulator facility, which is the largest in the world, as well as the emergency room.

The tour also covered the private jet facility at DWC. He praised the efforts of the teams and their preparations for the week-long Dubai Airshow which commences on 14th November.

