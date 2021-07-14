As part of its role as Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is running a series of commerce and trade initiatives throughout the event, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Expo 2020 Dubai, as one of the first global events to be held in the Covid era, creates an exceptional opportunity for people around the world to experience the latest in virtual reality, and connect and collaborate at the hybrid mega-event, Alex Lecanuet, Regional Manager of Accenture Middle East said in a message published as part of the En Route to the Expo video series.

“I would tell them to come – as simple as that,” Lecanuet said. “Come because you have the opportunity to experience the largest post-pandemic hybrid event, combining physical and digital experiences. Come because you will see the world in one incredible destination.”

“This is the first Expo with so many countries represented physically and digitally. Dubai is now the melting pot of the world – this is a unique opportunity to experience the post-pandemic world,” he added.

As part of its role as Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is running a series of commerce and trade initiatives throughout the event, including three of its flagship events held as part of its Global Business Forum series, namely GBF Africa, GBF Latin America and the inaugural GBF ASEAN.

During the mega-event, the chamber will also co-organise the 12th World Chambers Congress, which is the largest event of its kind, bringing together chamber leaders and representatives from around the world.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global platform for foreseeing a future full of opportunities for generations to come.

The UAE, which has a unique international developmental legacy established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued by its leadership, will welcome the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is an invitation to draft a roadmap for the post-pandemic era, he added.

He made this statement while visiting the expo’s site, where he reviewed the preparations of all relevant authorities to host the largest expo organised in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and the largest gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will begin in October 2021, with the participation of 192 countries.

Sheikh Abdullah visited the UAE’s national pavilion, which is designed in the shape of a falcon in fly, to promote the rich culture and bright future of the country and be a major attraction at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The UAE will always be the land of opportunities, a centre of tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity, and a beacon of knowledge,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

By hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai and through our membership of the UN Security Council from 2022 to 2023, we aim to promote international cooperation and collaborate with countries and multilateral organisations to maintain international stability and development and accelerate the process of recovery from the pandemic,” he added.

Running from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, under the theme ”Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first and largest to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region in the history of the BIE (Bureau International des Expositions) since the first great exhibition, held in London in 1851.

192 countries in addition to UN and other international and multinational organisations and initiatives, as well as international academic institutions will participate in the event, making it the most inclusive and diverse global cultural, economic and human Expo to be organised.

