Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said “UAE continues to implement strategic initiatives that support the country’s aspirations for the next 50 years and boost the competitiveness of its vital sectors.”…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated a series of road networks and strategic development projects implemented with the aim of shortening the distance and transportation time between various regions and emirates in the country.

Completed at a total cost of AED1.95 billion, the projects are part of vital development initiatives that are expected to facilitate commercial growth and encourage domestic tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said “UAE continues to implement strategic initiatives that support the country’s aspirations for the next 50 years and boost the competitiveness of its vital sectors.”

He said the country’s infrastructure projects are designed to provide an environment where both individuals and institutions can achieve their fullest potential.

“We are constantly seeking to implement new strategic projects that can generate economic value by more closely integrating various regions in the country, enhancing productivity and creating fresh investment prospects, which in turn can bring new opportunities for the country’s people and institutions,” he stated.

ALSO READ: India Gears Up For Expo 2020 Dubai

“Our infrastructure initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s status as a global model for sustainable development and provide its people with a quality of life that rivals the world’s best,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Featuring a total gross road length of 112 kilometres, the road projects inaugurated include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes.

The first axis, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, is a new route that represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Emirate of Fujairah. This axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the Mleiha area and Al Madam area in the Emirate of Sharjah and ends in the Al Shuwaib area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The 52 km route has three lanes in each direction, with a design speed of 140 km/h.

The second axis is Al-Watan Road, which represents a direct connection route between various regions, with three lanes in each direction, featuring a length of 42 km and a design speed of 120 km/h. This axis extends from the Hatta area, passing through the Masfout area in the Emirate of Ajman, the Almunaee area and the mountains of Wadi Al Qor in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and intersects with the first axis in the Mleiha area in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The third axis of the project is the Dubai-Hatta Road, which includes the development and improvement of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al Madam areas within the Emirate of Sharjah, with three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, at a speed of 120 km/h. The length of this lane is 18 km.

The road includes the construction of an upper crossing for vehicles in the Madam area and two bridges over the Madam roundabout. The project also includes the development of the current lower crossing leading to Al Nizwa area and the construction of four pedestrian bridges in the Madam area. The project aims to improve traffic safety and the flow of vehicles on the road.

ALSO READ: Dubai sees AED5.3 bn of weeklong real estate transactions

Advertisements

