Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) emphasised its strong commitment to the retail sector and the ongoing growth of Dubai as a global retail destination with a stellar line up of festivals throughout 2022.

Focusing on experiences that enhance the city’s retail proposition and drive footfall from citizens, residents and visitors alike, the 2022 programme of events and activities has been designed to support Dubai’s economic and tourism development goals.

Dubai’s extensive festival line up for 2022

The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival starts the retail calendar year, running from 15 December 2021 to 29 January 2022 with a diverse calendar of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles and incredible promotions across a range of homegrown and global brands.

Other major festivals include the return of Dubai Food Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, as well as Dubai Fitness Challenge which has grown its affinity with sports and lifestyle retail over the last five years.

Retail celebrations will also take place in support of all major cultural events in the city, including Chinese New Year, Ramadan, Eid in Dubai and Diwali as well as in support of key retail sectors including fashion, homeware and interiors. Special super sales will complete the line up with incredible deals and offers across a three-day period.

“As we head into 2022, we have a great opportunity to further strengthen our position as a retail destination globally and support a sector that’s strategically important to the ongoing growth of the Dubai economy,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

“Working in partnership with both homegrown and global retailers and the malls across the city, we are creating experiences that complement e-commerce and enhance the physical retail offering to drive footfall into malls and stores. With a blend of events, entertainment and promotions, our aim is to drive sustainable growth across the retail sector and position Dubai as a great place to live in, work and visit. We look forward to working with our retail partners in 2022 to support their business goals and showcase the full breadth of the retail offering across the city.”

DFRE’s 2022 Retail Calendar will feature the following festivals and events:

Dubai Shopping Festival

15 December 2021 – 29 January 2022: One of the biggest and longest running shopping festivals in the world, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will return with innovative events, lively concerts, incredible drone shows, firework displays, global brand collaborations, life-changing mega raffles and promotions.

Chinese New Year

30 January – 12 February 2022: Catering to Chinese visitors and residents alike, this event will include entertainment, events, fireworks, cultural activities and mall promotions focused around the holiday and Year of the Tiger.

Dubai Food Festival

3 March – 19 March 2022: The city’s annual culinary celebration promises to serve something to suit every palate with international flavours and gastronomic dining experiences every day.

Spring/Summer Collection Launch

Q1 2022: Showcasing the latest Spring/Summer fashion trends from local and global brands alongside special offers and deals.

Ramadan in Dubai & Eid in Dubai – Al Fitr

2 April – 7 May 2022: Mark the Holy Month of Ramadan and festivities of Eid Al Fitr with a social, cultural and spiritual celebration including family events and retail offers.

3 Day Super Sale

May 2022: Big name global brands and local retail stores will offer savings up to 90 per cent over three days at malls and shopping venues across Dubai. The dates for this highly anticipated event, which features twice in the year, will be revealed closer to the sales period.

Dubai Summer Surprises

30 June – 3 September 2022: The long-running summer spectacle will feature exciting events, offers and promotions, family entertainment, exclusive deals and mega raffles with shoppers able to win a host of great prizes.

Eid in Dubai – Al Adha

10 July – 16 July 2022: Eid Al Adha highlights authentic Emirati traditions and customs, with events and promotions marking the special occasion.

Back to School

7 August – 3 September 2022: Prepare for the new academic year by getting all the school supplies at the Back to School campaign, as well as the chance to win some great prizes.

Fall/Winter Collection Launch

Q4 2022: Prepare for the cooler months with the latest Fall/Winter fashion trends from local and global brands alongside special offers and deals.

Dubai Home Festival

15 September – 1 October 2022: See the latest work from interior designers and innovators and take advantage of exciting promotions to help furnish or re-decorate the home.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

28 October – 26 November 2022: The sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge will return with a packed line-up of fitness events, activities and classes across the city to encourage a more active lifestyle and help make Dubai an even happier, healthier city.

Diwali in Dubai

13 October – 27 October 2022: Dubai’s Indian and international expat communities will come together to celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’ with a huge array of events, promotions, and offers as well as stunning firework displays, live shows and great food.

3 Day Super Sale

November 2022: Big brands and homegrown retailers will reduce prices up to 90 per cent for three days. The dates for the second 3 Day Super Sale of the year will be revealed closer to the time.

