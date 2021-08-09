EDGE Group is also part of the Dubai Airshow Advisory Board, which aims to drive the growth of the aerospace industry….reports Asian Lite News

EDGE Group, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defence and beyond, will have a major presence at Dubai Airshow 2021. As the Dubai Airshow’s Defence Technology Partner, EDGE Group will showcase its wide range of aviation, defence and technology services to international industry leaders, whilst supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign.

EDGE Group is also part of the Dubai Airshow Advisory Board, which aims to drive the growth of the aerospace industry.

Dubai Airshow 2021 will be held from 14-18 November 2021.

As part of the second meeting of Dubai Airshow’s Advisory Board 2021, Khalid Al Breiki, President of Mission Support at EDGE Group, and member of Dubai Airshow’s Advisory Board 2021, said: “We are confident that Dubai Airshow 2021 will serve as a major platform from which to support the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign. It brings key international entities to the UAE, and brilliantly showcases the giant strides the UAE is making in the research, development, and production of superior cutting-edge products and capabilities across the fields of aviation, aerospace, and defence, and EDGE Group is proud to be leading the way.”

He added: e added”It is also the ideal venue for the promotion and exchange of knowledge and expertise between the UAE and nations around world. We are collaborating closely in this nationwide campaign with key partners here in the emirates, and assisting in its key role of supporting the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300bn strategy, which aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for future industries.”

Al Breiki shed light on the importance of Emiratisation, saying: “We place tremendous faith and pride in Emirati talent as they play a major role in contributing to the nation’s growth and sustainable development. We are therefore fully committed to supporting local capabilities by providing them with the required tools to develop, grow, and to facilitate real change. This is complementary to our belief in the importance of global partnerships, which are invaluable for knowledge sharing and continued best practice. Highly skilled talent, whether local and global, are crucially important for driving the UAE’s industrialisation, which in turn is fundamentally important to the growth of its knowledge-based economy.”

Earlier this year, EDGE Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun), the defence and security industry enabler, to empower Emirati nationals. Under the MoU, EDGE Group will offer outstanding UAE nationals the opportunity to take part in development programs, job placement opportunities, and internships in the advanced technology, defence and security domains, through the Sustain & Enhance Emiratization in Defence and Security (SEEDS) Program.

