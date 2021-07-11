In a circular, the authority said that work for all federal ministries and entities will resume on Sunday, 25th July….reports Asian Lite News

The Eid Al Adha holiday for federal ministries and entities will begin on Monday, 19th July (Day of Arafat), and will end on Thursday, 22nd July, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Sunday.

In a circular, the authority said that work for all federal ministries and entities will resume on Sunday, 25th July.

The authority also greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

Muslims performs the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals.

The country’s Supreme Court had earlier called on all Muslims throughout the kingdom to sight the crescent of the new month. The court urged anyone, who spots the crescent with the naked eye or via a telescope to inform the nearest court, register a testimony there or contact the nearest centre to assist him in reaching the nearest court.

3 people held for violating Hajj regulations

Three people were caught for violating the regulations and instructions related to Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The accused did not obtain mandatory permit to perform Hajj and they will be fined SAR10,000 (AED9,793) each as per the rules, according to ‏Brigadier General Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the official spokesperson of Hajj Security Forces Command.

Brigadier General Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year’s Hajj season, stressing that the security personnel will take action against those who try to reach the Holy Mosque, its surrounding central area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, until the end of the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

