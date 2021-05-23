However, Emirates says it will continue to operate outbound commercial passenger flights from the UAE to India, reports Asian Lite News

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has confirmed on Sunday that its flights from India to the UAE will remain suspended until June 14, 2021.

However, the airline will continue to operate outbound commercial passenger flights from the UAE to India.

It added that passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

Emiratis, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the published Covid 19 protocols will be exempt for travel, it said in a statement carried on its website.

UAE suspends arrivals from 4 countries

For those whose tickets have been cancelled as a result of the decision, the airline said that they can keep their ticket for a future flight with a validity of up to 36 months. This option is available to those who booked their ticket before April 1, 2021 for travel on or before December 31, 2021. All tickets issued from April 1, 2021 will be automatically valid for travel for 24 months.

Traveller can also request a refund or rebook their ticket for another date by contacting their booking office.

Emirates had first suspended commercial passenger flights from India starting April 24.

Starting May 12, and in line with UAE government directives, Emirates also suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai, until further notice. Passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

Two weeks ago, Emirates has set up a humanitarian airbridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent medical and relief items.

Emirates offered cargo capacity free of charge on all of its flights to nine cities in India to help international NGOs rapidly deliver relief supplies. Emirates SkyCargo has already been transporting medicines and medical equipment on scheduled and charter cargo flights to India.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, in a statement, said: “India and Emirates are deeply connected since our first flights to India in 1985. We stand with the Indian people and will do all we can to help India get back on its feet. Emirates has a lot of experience in humanitarian relief efforts, and with 95 weekly flights to nine destinations in India, we will be offering regular and reliable widebody capacity for relief materials. The International Humanitarian City in Dubai is the largest crisis relief hub in the world, and we will work closely with them to facilitate the movement of urgent medical supplies.”

