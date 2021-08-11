Passengers who fly with the airline to Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person for Expo 2020….reports Asian Lite News

Emirates Airline, Dubai’s flagship carrier, is offering complimentary day passes to passengers for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Passengers who fly with the airline to Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person for Expo 2020. Passengers, who are flying through Dubai too can avail the opportunity, if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours, the Khaleej Times reported.

“If you’re flying with us to Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, we’re giving you one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in your booking. Use your ticket to enjoy Expo 2020 on any day you choose,” Emirates Airline said on its website.

“Just passing through? If your connection in Dubai is more than six hours, you can still claim a free Expo 2020 day pass. To claim your pass, enter the details for each passenger below and we’ll email the tickets to you. If your flight gets changed or cancelled your day pass will no longer be valid, so simply claim a new one by entering your new flight details. View the full terms and conditions,” the airline added.

In a fresh update on Monday, Emirates also announced free day pass for stranded residents returning to Dubai during Expo 2020 Dubai, the KT reported.

