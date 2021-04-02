After the discussions, EU ambassadors on Thursday agreed to change a system that usually distributes vaccines …reports Asian Lite News

Five European Union (EU) member states will share nearly three million additional “solidarity vaccine” doses following an agreement with the majority of other members.

After days of negotiations, EU ambassadors on Thursday agreed to change a system that usually distributes vaccines between the bloc’s 27 countries based on population size, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tweak was aimed at helping the member states that need more vaccines in their fight against the coronavirus.

A health worker looks at a vial of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre

The discussion came after EU leaders adopted a statement at their summit last week tasking the Committee of Permanent Representatives “to address the issue of the speed of delivery of vaccines when allocating the 10 million BioNTech-Pfizer accelerated doses in the second quarter of 2021 in a spirit of solidarity”.

Following the talks, it was agreed that 2.85 million so-called “solidarity vaccine” doses will be shared between Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia.

Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will receive their full pro-rata share after they refused to be part of the solidarity mechanism, while the other 19 member states will be sharing the remaining 6.66 million doses on a pro-rata basis.

Vaccination is progressing steadily in the EU.



By the end of this week, 107 million vaccine doses will have reached EU countries.#SafeVaccines pic.twitter.com/XJFuFzZhTQ — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 31, 2021

Earlier in March, leaders from five states, Bulgaria, Austria, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Slovenia, called for an EU debate on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a letter to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the five leaders underscored the significance of European solidarity, which guarantees that all EU members, big and small, will have equal access to limited resources such as the Covid-19 vaccines.

