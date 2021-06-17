Under the exhibition titled “New Perspectives”, the Women’s Pavilion will invite visitors to recognise the central role that women, known and unknown, have played throughout history…reports Asian Lite News

Expo 2020 Dubai has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, unveiling creative content and programming for the Women’s Pavilion in collaboration with Cartier, which will celebrate women change-makers around the globe.

Taking place in Dubai from 1st October, 2021, to 31st March, 2022, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region – Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo since the 1900s to have a standalone pavilion dedicated to women.

Under the exhibition titled “New Perspectives”, the Women’s Pavilion will invite visitors to recognise the central role that women, known and unknown, have played throughout history, leading up to the present, according to a WAM report.

Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “The international community has made progress in gender equality and women’s empowerment, but much more needs to be done. By welcoming visitors from across the planet and from every walk of life, Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique, powerful platform that will drive the necessary attention to this issue.

“Gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE) has been a central principle of the UAE since its inception 50 years ago as evidenced in initiatives by great female leaders such as H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

When women thrive, humanity thrives.



In collaboration with @Cartier, we’re excited to reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment as we unveil exciting creative content for the Women’s Pavilion pic.twitter.com/0dq7DdCkhH — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) June 17, 2021

The Women’s Pavilion features five structures with different narratives located on the ground floor: Introduction – expressing the purpose of the pavilion; Achievements – shining a light on women’s impact on the world; Challenges – acknowledging what is holding women back; Solutions – highlighting the initiatives enabling women to thrive so humanity can thrive, and Engaging with visitors – encouraging visitors to become champions of gender equality and women’s empowerment and take the journey forward.

Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier International, said, “As gender inequality persists and continues to impact women’s lives, it is ever more imperative to show unity and togetherness in promoting women empowerment. We are honoured to take our long-standing support to women change-makers further by collaborating with Expo 2020 Dubai and present the Women’s Pavilion to a truly global audience.”

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, defender of and campaigner for women’s rights, women’s empowerment and gender equality, is renewing her endorsement of the Women’s Pavilion.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said, “I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play, from communities to the world stage, while recognising the challenges they still face every day.”

ALSO READ: ENOC Link to supply 1mn litres of fuel to Expo fleet

Advertisements

