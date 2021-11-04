Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai will mesmerise viewers with special Diwali-inspired projections inside its large 360-degree projection surface on 4th November, the Diwali night…reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai marked Diwali, the festival of lights, lights with all the gaiety and festive fervour over four days.

From Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman’s musical night with popular playback singer Vipul Mehta to performances by famous bands, dance schools and students, an array of entertainment enthralled Expo visitors.

Expo Celebrates Festival of Lights

On November 4, the main day of Diwali, a special performance that incorporates martial arts and dances by artists in colourful costumes inspired by the festival processions and the Diwali Mela will be held from 9.05pm.

From November 4 to November 6, a special show at the Indian Pavillion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will be broadcast, which will include multiple 12-minute performances.

Expo 2020 Dubai is also offering a colourful bouquet of more than a dozen events for visitors in the run up to and on Diwali.

Several of the events were available for global viewing through Expo 2020 Dubai platforms and will be picked up by television and digital media worldwide through the courtesy of Expo Media Services. Diwali, India’s biggest festival, is celebrated nationwide and among the Indian diaspora in the Gulf and elsewhere.

The celebrations kicked off two nights prior, on 2nd November, at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Millennium Amphitheatre with a performance by “Rooh”, a Dubai-based band. Rooh fuses music across three languages – Arabic, English and Hindi. The band has won numerous awards, including the Best Asian Band by Masala Awards.

There were also live events and performances at multiple venues to mark Dhanteras, considered auspicious in Indian communities, when they decorate and illuminate their houses in colourful lights. Indian cuisine is a highlight of Dhantera observances, which symbolise love, happiness and creation of wealth. Such events will continue on the eve of Diwali.

The Diwali celebrations will conclude at the Millennium Amphitheatre on the night of 5th November.

Meanwhile, the India Pavilion is welcoming the visitors with a grand entrance arch designed with floral patterns. On both sides of the arch the Pavilion has larger-than-life diyas (oil lamps traditionally made of clay) with a backdrop inspired by Mandala art. Diyas symbolically destroy darkness and ignorance and usher in hope and knowledge.

Along the walls of the pavilion, a large lotus tree with hanging Akash kandils (light lanterns) will illuminate the surroundings. The lotus tree with rangoli patterns will be a beautiful photo-opportunity for visitors.

The pavilion said it will also have a delightful hamper of larger-than-life firecrackers, including the familiar chakris, ladis and ‘rockets’. Visitors could pose in front of these giant crackers and click pictures.

The events organised by India Pavilion will also be held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (DMA) at the Expo 2020 Dubai until November 5.

