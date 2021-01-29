Netanyahu’s remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden’s administration announced that it has put a temporary hold of several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump….reports Asian Lite News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the US’ decision to suspend the sale of the F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will not affect ties between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.



“It won’t affect them, we’ve passed the point of no return,” Xinhua news agency quoted Netanyahu as saying at press conference broadcast on his Facebook page on Thursday.



“Everyone understood that this was a historic step and that there were enormous benefits here,” the Prime Minister said.

“It’s somewhere else already. I think it’s going to move forward,” he was quoted as further saying.



Netanyahu’s remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden’s administration announced that it has put a temporary hold of several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump, including the deal to provide 50 F-35 advanced fighter jets to the UAE.



The UAE deal was fast-tracked by Washington after Abu Dhabi agreed to normalise relations with Israel.

