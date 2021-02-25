The global watchdog has strongly urged Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan before June 2021, reports Asian Lite News

In a major blow to Imran Khan-led government, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog against money laundering and terror financing, has retained Pakistan in the ‘grey list’.

The decision was taken after a three-day meeting of the multilateral watchdog which started on Monday under the German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer.

The global watchdog has strongly urged Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan before June 2021. It noted that Pakistan has now largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items.

Mr Pleyer said that Pakistan has made “significant progress” but “some serious deficiencies remain” and all these deficiencies are “in the realm of terror financing”, according to a report from the Hindustan Times.

Also Read – FATF may need darker shades of grey for Pakistan

Advertisements

