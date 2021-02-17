Chinese vaccines will be soon reaching Hungary. A Hungarian cargo plane loaded with China’s Covid-19 vaccines took off from China’s capital Beijing.

The country has ordered enough supplies from China’s Sinopharm to inoculate 2.5 million people, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said “This deal will speed up vaccination, which could save the lives of thousands of people and contribute to lifting restrictions sooner.”

