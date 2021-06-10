It is one of the 9 High Impact Community Development Projects in the island nation with Indian grant assistance…reports Asian Lite News

India is developing a bottled water plant in Maldives to enhance water security and promote sustainable development at the island level.



This is part of the High Impact Community Development Projects taken up by India in the Maldives.



On Wednesday, a Twitter post of the High Commission of India in Maldives thanked the Government of President Ibrahim Solih for India’s participation in the project.



“Thankful to Govt of President @ibusolih for the honour to participate in setting up a ‘Bottled-Water Plant’ at #Hoarafushi that will enhance water security in the northern Atolls & promote sustainable dvpt at island level #WorldOceansDay,” the High Commission of India said in the Twitter post.



The bottled water plant at Horafushi is one of the 9 High impact Community Development Projects in the island nation being built with Indian grant assistance. The projects were announced in July last year.



The plant is being developed under MVR 8 million Grant Assistance from India.



The primary objective of the plant is to enhance water security and promote climate resilience in Horafushi and the region.



The benefits of the project include reducing cost of living by making drinking water more affordable, reducing the use of single-use plastic on the island and creating jobs and commercial opportunities for local islanders.



Besides, the project once complete will also help communities to become resilient in facing climate change and demonstrating sustainable development at island level.



The water bottling plant will contribute positively to provide a reliable, sustainable and healthier drinking water source to the island and the surrounding region.



Under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) scheme, apart from the bottled water plant at Hoarafushi, 3 fish-processing plants are being set up in Addu city and work on development of Addu Tourism Zone in Feydhoo, Meedhoo, Hithadhoo, Hulhudhoo and Maradhoo have been undertaken. (INN)

