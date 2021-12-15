Since then, it has handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and 3.2 million tons of bulk and general cargo, the presentation informed…reports Asian Lite News.

India, Iran and Uzbekistan discussed the joint use of the Chabahar Port located in south-eastern Iran during the second Trilateral Working Group Meeting held on Tuesday.

The Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port has handled shipments and trans-shipments from various countries including Russia, Brazil, Thailand, Germany, Ukraine, Oman, Romania, Bangladesh, Australia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and UAE, the Indian side said in a presentation at the meeting.

The second Trilateral Working Group Meeting b/w India, Iran & Uzbekistan on joint use of Chabahar Port was held virtually today. The participants underlined the important role played by Chabahar Port during humanitarian crises as well as in enhancing regional connectivity: MEA pic.twitter.com/DvLeXESgR1 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the presentation noted that the Indian company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), took over the operations of the Chabahar Port from December 24, 2018.

Since then, it has handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and 3.2 million tons of bulk and general cargo, the presentation informed.

According to the MEA, the participants in Tuesday’s meeting underlined the important role played by Chabahar Port during humanitarian crises as well as in enhancing regional connectivity.

They also took note of the increase in transit traffic between Central Asia and South Asia through the Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port and discussed further development of transportation corridor.

Chabahar Bay (Wikipedia)

Upon the invitation of the Iranian side, Indian side agreed to send a high level delegation to Chabahar next year.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India; Dr. Ali Akbar Safaei, Secretary, Deputy Minister and Managing Director, Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and Mr. Abdossamad Mumenof, Secretary,Ministry of Transportation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

It was decided to hold the third session of the trilateral working group meeting in India at a mutually convenient date.

