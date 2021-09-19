MoS Lekhi also delivered a talk on India’s overseas Development Assistance programme, during this interaction…reports Asian Lite News.

India and Spain undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, especially after the Covid-19 hiatus, during Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi’s visit to the country.



During her visit to Spain from September 14-17, MoS Lekhi called on Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares; met her counterpart, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau; and had consultations with Secretary of State for International Affairs Pilar Cancela Rodriguez.



The Spanish Foreign Minister Albares and Secretary of State Moreno thanked MoS Lekhi for India’s approval to source 56 Airbus C295 military transport aircrafts from Spain and said that this agreement qualitatively enhanced relations between the two countries, said a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

Addressed and interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Spain. Appreciated their contributions and invited them to join #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, and partner in building a #NewIndia#AtmaNirbharBharat #IndianDiaspora #HomeawayfromHome pic.twitter.com/PJSctSdCxn — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 15, 2021

According to the release, the situation in Afghanistan was discussed.



Both sides agreed to hasten negotiations towards an early conclusion of the Civil Nuclear Agreement, it stated.



They also acknowledged support to each other during the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement added.

The increasing mutual support in election to international bodies was also noted with satisfaction, it informed.



Lekhi conveyed that India looked forward to the visit of the Spanish FM to India at a mutually convenient time to prepare for a subsequent visit by the Spanish President to India, the statement mentioned.



MoS Lekhi met members of the Spain-India Council Foundation to further economic relations between the two countries.



MoS Lekhi also delivered a talk on India’s overseas Development Assistance programme, during this interaction.



In her talk the MoS shared India’s philosophy of international development cooperation and the extent of assistance extended to different parts of the world, it added.



She visited Casa de la India in Valladolid, a PPP model supported by ICCR, the statement informed.



MoS Lekhi inaugurated the Beatles and India exhibition at Casa de la India.



She also met the Board Members of the Casa de la India over a working lunch hosted by the Mayor of Valladolid.



Cooperation with the Cervantes Institute of Spain was discussed with Secretary for International Cooperation along with cooperation in Film making, Sports and Science and Technology, it highlighted.



Both sides also congratulated each other for the recent inscription of Kakatiya Temples, as well as Paseo Del Prado and Buen Retiró In the UNESCO Word Heritage List, the statement continued.

Addressed Spain India Council Foundation members on India’s Developmental Cooperation. Interacted with important stakeholders from India and Spain during the hybrid event & highlighted India’s human-centric development assistance, focusing on local capacity building.@Spain_India pic.twitter.com/FKpYKw4jCI — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 16, 2021

MoS Lekhi also briefed the Spanish side on India’s ongoing celebrations to mark 75 Years of its Independence, it added. During her visit, she also engaged with the Indian Diaspora at a Community Reception hosted in her honour.



She had a focussed interaction with Indologists, ICCR Alumni, practitioners of Indian performing arts and dances and Indo-philes, it said.



MoS also participated in a Yoga Master class at the Indian Embassy along with Spanish Yoga teachers and practitioners, the statement said. (India News Network)

ALSO READ-Lok Sabha members take oath in different languages

READ MORE-MoS Lekhi to visit Portugal and Spain

Advertisements

