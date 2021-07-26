Etihad Airways received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August. In a tweet, Etihad Airways Guest Relations said they were not entirely sure if it will again be extended as it depends on the authorities, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

National carrier Etihad Airways on Monday informed that flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain suspended till August 2.

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Khaleej Times reported citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations.

“We’ve just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities,” Etihad Airways Guest Relations said in a tweet.

Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

Two days ago, Emirates had extended its suspension of flights from Pakistan India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28 in line with directives from UAE government related to travel conditions in view of Covid-19.

The airline said that passengers who had connected through any of the four countries – Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – in the last 14 days would not be permitted to travel from any point to the UAE.

People who are exempted from entry to UAE include UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives; Diplomatic missions between the UAE and the two countries; Official delegations; Businessmen after getting prior approvals- and golden and silver residency permit holders; Holders of essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA); and Staffs of UAE embassies in the two countries and crews of foreign freight and transit planes.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 39,361 cases of Covid-19 and 416 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. The country now has 4,11,189 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,20,967 deaths so far.



According to the government, a total of 35,968 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,79,106 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 48 days.



According to the health ministry data, a total of 43,51,96,001 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 18,99,874 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,62,89,567 as on July 24, including 17,18,756 samples tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,549 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 673,185. It conducted 232,389 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The ministry also announced seven deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,927.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all. MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,510 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 650,683.

In the past 24 hours, 28,252 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in UAE. The total number of doses provided up to Monday stands at 16,524,169 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 167.07 doses per 100 people.

Last week, the UAE government had announced allowing the entry of a new category of travellers from 16 countries where passenger entry will remain suspended.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event’s organisers are now allowed to enter the UAE from the countries in question, according to safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Tickets for the for the world’s biggest cultural gathering are available now at www.expo2020dubai.com and through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

