Trade will be a potential key driver of Bangladesh-India friendship in the future with focus on product value addition, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said, media reported.

Doraiswami was delivering a keynote at a symposium titled ‘Bangladesh-India Relations: Prognosis for the Future.’

The High Commissioner has called for closer integration of transportation systems, greater connectivity, power and energy sector cooperation, including renewable energy; blue economy cooperation and people-to-people connectivity and health sector cooperation, it was reported.

He said cooperation in these sectors can bring about a win-win situation for the two countries.

“We should look at trade and a whole new framework. I believe trade will be potentially a key driver of our friendship in the future,” Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said, according to a UNB report.

Doraiswami laid emphasis on sectors like food production, readymade garments (RMG) and textile in which Bangladesh could provide India with a key base for value addition.

A week ago, Doraiswami said the two countries have very special relationship and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh braving the second wave of Coronavirus.



He also mentioned that India has provided vaccine to several countries and Bangladesh is the highest recipients among all the countries.

AstraZeneca vaccine

“We have said we would do our best to meet everyone’s needs, subject to limits of production, domestic demands, and other obligations. We will continue to do our best to support the vaccine rollout in our neighbourhood countries, but it is important to bear in mind that there is a huge wave of the pandemic underway in India.”



Doraiswami also said that there is limitation in the agreement signed between the original owners of the vaccine and manufacturing countries, including India. Now both, the owners of the vaccine formula and manufacturing countries, are working together to enhance production and supply of vaccine.

“We can assure Bangladesh that we will do our best to ensure that within the limit of physical production we will share whatever we can,” Doraiswami said.



Bangladesh has received more than 10.3 million vaccine doses, including 3.3 million as gift while rest as part of a commercial deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII), from India.



Beximco Pharma of Bangladesh signed a deal on November 5, 2020 with the SII to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drug company AstraZeneca. As per the deal, India will supply five million doses of vaccine per month.

