London witnessed the launch of a unique digital folk story dance project which links grandparents separated from their grandchildren during the lockdown. Katha festival (Story festival) is an innovative family learning digital project, based on folk stories from India and the rest of the world, envisioned, produced & directed by Arunima Kumar Dance Company, the largest institution of Kuchipudi dance in the UK.

Sudha Murty joins the programme by narrating a story – Inter-Gen Katha Festival Goes Digital Way

The Katha project is in association with Folklogue Studios, one of the most authentic organisations of India striving to protect and preserve the indigenous storytelling forms supported by British Council India in its endeavour. The Katha project is supported by the Arts Council England’s Culture Recovery Fund and DCMS.

The festival was launched on 15th May on International Family’s Day which broadcast the first set of inter-generational videos created during the pandemic in 2020-21. The videos were launched on Folklogue Studios and Arunima Kumar Dance company’s social media platforms at 11 am IST and will be available for 5 days to connect diverse audiences across the world. It will be available at YouTube/Folk Log.

The project is conceptualized and executed by Kuchipudi dancer, teacher, choreographer Arunima Kumar.

“During the harsh and lonely months of the pandemic, it was challenging for children, families and communities to weather the storm of coronavirus, stay connected creatively and stay positive,” said Arunima. “Katha was a dream come true as we could share the love between three generations through ancient forgotten folk stories which are passed on orally through generations. It enabled children to engage with their grand-parents on what they love most. These stories based on ancient literature, folk stories, local languages and texts may remain forgotten if not passed through generations through the ancient art of oral storytelling.

“The grandparents narrated the stories online (some in local languages with subtitles in English) while the children dramatized them through Indian dance and music. We are honoured to have grandparents participate so generously including the inspirational Sudha Murty who has narrated a story that she has written.”

The most special aspect of the project is that it has enabled young children to stay creatively engaged with their elderly, who were lonely & isolating due to social distancing restrictions and lived far away in India. It has kept families motivated and happy, enabling physical and mental well-being of families through a powerful creative outlet.

Arunima says the innovative artistic initiatives such as Katha are critical to keep communities connected and positive during global catastrophes.

“We are grateful to Arts council England for their support and faith in us,” she added. “With more and more culture being curated online, and with the severe social distancing restrictions, we hope that in this time we stay connected and positive and cherish the ways culture can unite us.”

Katha will also raise funds for Covid relief for folk artists in India.

