Maharashtra’s two-week participation will start today with the inauguration of the state’s pavilion by Minister of Industries Subhash Desai…reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The state of Maharashtra will showcase its trillion-dollar economic vision and business attractiveness along with its cultural heritage when it launches its presence in the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from Friday.

Maharashtra’s two-week participation (Nov 19 – Dec 2) will start with the inauguration of the state’s pavilion by Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, who will be joined by Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism and Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo, and others.

Subhash_Desai

Several investor meetings to encourage investment opportunities in the state and efforts to open a channel of collaboration with global investors will form the core of the state government’s outreach as it exhibits opportunities in key sectors such as Film & Entertainment, Textiles, Environment & Energy, Agriculture, Culture & Tourism, Infrastructure among others to push its core vision of achieving a trillion-dollar economy.

The state will also sign some key investment initiatives as well as Bi-lateral agreements of economic cooperation with strategic investment and country partners. More than 15 departments of the state government will be participating to showcase their achievement and vision for the state.

Along with showcasing the business attractiveness, the state will also exhibit some of its key urban development initiatives such as AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Coastal Road Initiative, the Trans Harbor Link, and the Samruddhi Corridor, among others.

The state has divided its participation into 12 sub-themes aligning with the broader themes of the Expo – Businesses of the Future, Visioning Mumbai in 2025, Resource Security, Magnetic Maharashtra, building pathways to prosperity, Hyper Mobility, Connecting India & the World, Fashion Forward, Future Workforce, Resiliency and Climate Change, Stronger Together and Bollywood & Beyond.

Two days ago, India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, asserted that India is on the right track as far as its transition from a fossil-fuel based economy to a green one is concerned.



Interacting with the media at Expo 2020 Dubai’s India Pavilion, the minister said: “What is happening (right now) in India is truly remarkable. In the coming decades, the transition from a fossil-fuel based economy to a green economy will come from within the existing structure, and the oil companies will facilitate that.”

Meanwhile last week, during a visit to the Indian pavilion, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he saw signs that India’s economy is faring well, and the growth is back.



“It is seen not only in numbers reported by the companies, but also on the streets, in spirit,” he said during his address to the media here while commending the efforts of the team that’s seen a pavilion footfall of over 300,000 since it was inaugurated on October 1 by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.



“There are two parallel processes going on at the moment,” he said while referring to India’s Covid as well as economic recoveries.

ALSO READ: EXPO 2020: FOCUS ON INDIA



“Both are showing resilience in different forms. In terms of lives and livelihoods, the next few months and years will really show who has been more resilient and who has perhaps not been that much,” he added, highlighting that India recently crossed 1.1 billion vaccination shots.



“The pace is continuing and there has been confidence that in the next few weeks, all the eligible people will get two shots (of Covid vaccine). It will leave us in a good shape to tackle any future mis-happenings that may take place,” Jaishankar said before shifting his focus on economy.

Advertisements

