Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment after testing Covid positive on Monday. He has been admitted to the Trauma Centre, said sources. Wishes came in as the news spread…reports Asian Lite News.

“Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said: “Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery.”

Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 19, 2021

“My prayers for the speedy recovery and good health of Former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh who has tested positive for #Covid19. May he get well soon and continue to guide us all with his experience and wisdom,” Congress’s Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar.

