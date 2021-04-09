The emergency use of COVAXIN comes as the Covid-19 cases in Mexico have crossed the 22-lakh mark. The death toll has crossed the 2-lakh mark as on Wednesday…reports Asian Lite News

In a big boost for India’s Covid-19 vaccine, Mexico has authorized the emergency use of COVAXIN, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.



”Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorize the emergency use of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!,” Ebrard said on Twitter.

The Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and is one of the two vaccines currently being employed in India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.



The interim results from the vaccine manufacturer’s late stage trials shows its Covid-19 vaccine to be about 81 percent more effective in preventing illness from coronavirus.



The emergency use of COVAXIN comes as the Covid-19 cases in Mexico have crossed the 22-lakh mark. The death toll has crossed the 2-lakh mark as on Wednesday.

India has also assisted Mexico in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying more than 8.7 lakh doses of Covishield.



After receiving the Made-in-India Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, the Mexico government had thanked India for its generosity and support during the tough times.



Thanking India for sending the vaccines, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon had said, “I would like to thank the government of India. And why do I say this? India has 1,300 million inhabitants and requires vaccines. However, the government gave its consent for 870,000 to be sent to Mexico today and we will never forget that.”

Secretary, Directive Board of Congress, Guanajuato State, Veronica Valadez had compared the India-made vaccines with “holy water”.



“Mexicans have had a difficult year fighting the coronavirus. Despite this, there are flashes of hope and brotherhood that are holy water in moments of fire. I thank the government of India, the Embassy of India in Mexico and the Tagore Cultural Center for sending vaccines for this pandemic. Their great heart lives in ours. Thanks a lot,” she had said.

