These military-style camps are situated in an already sensitive militarised region….reports Asian Lite News

In Tibet, children between 8 and 16 years of age are reportedly sent to new military education camps set up this year in the autonomous region’s Nyingtri city, which shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh, according to a media report.

These military-style camps are situated in an already sensitive militarised region. The centres are established to foster affection towards the communist regime in China, Tibet-focused media organisation Phayul reported.

The communist regime states that the aim of such camps is aimed at increasing “the spirit of patriotism and increase the spirit of patriotism and defending the nation, increase physical strength, inculcate mental strength and stamina, and also to increase the spirit of unity among the children,” the media outlet said quoting Chinese state media.

Children during their summer vacation from June to July are taught discipline through military drills and physical activities at the Young Tibetan Snow Hawk Military Summer Camp and Tibet Rong He Military training centre on the banks of Lake Draksum Tso, Phayul said

These camps are similar to vocational skills training institutes and enterprises in Nyingtri focused on Tibetan farmers, nomads and former political prisoners.

The Phayul article cited a Free Tibet report that argues that since the 2008 Tibetan Uprising, China’s CCP has been heavily invested in using “artificial intelligence technology to boost surveillance and revamped its assimilatory ethnic policies to break connections, lineages, lifestyle and loyalties.”

China has been exercising such practices for a long time to shape the thoughts of people in a way the regime wants.

In Xinjiang, the regime has been running multiple camps to shape the citizens in a pro-Beijing way. However, multiple media reports have claimed that Xinjiang camps are internment camps, not education centres as China claims.

Reports have also alleged that there are extensive human rights violations, including rape, torture and sexual abuse at the so-called re-education camps in Xinjiang.

A few months ago, the US had called upon China to immediately release all arbitrarily detained people and abolish the internment camps, cease enforced sterilizations, end-all torture, and stop persecuting Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Source twitter@ChinaAmbUN) (3)

Chinese troop training in Tibet

The Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China is using heavy machine guns, a rocket launcher and mortar bombs to train troops in the Tibet region.



As per media reports, in the hinterland of the plateau, a certain brigade of the Tibet Military Region is training troops.



Reportedly, the officers and soldiers have crossed the muddy mountains to reach the target area.



They utilised weapons such as heavy machine guns, bazookas, and mortars for the battle scenario training.



More than 10,000 China, Russia soldiers to attend joint drill in Ningxia, SCMP reported.



The announcement from Beijing comes amid deteriorating relations between both countries and the US.

The exercise, scheduled for early August, will ‘consolidate cooperation’ and ‘maintain regional peace’.



Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday that the exercise in China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region would take place in early August.



The move comes as both countries face a deteriorating relationship with the US.



“The purpose of this exercise is to consolidate and develop a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Russia,” Wu said during a regular press briefing in Beijing.



“It will also further demonstrate the determination and ability of both sides to combat terrorist forces and jointly maintain regional peace and security.”



The report said Wu said Chinese troops will come mostly from the Western Theatre Command, China’s largest military area, which oversees regions including Xinjiang and Tibet. Russian troops will be from the Eastern Military District.



A joint command centre will be established and exercises will focus on aircraft, artillery and armoured equipment.



There will also be training to improve joint reconnaissance, early warnings, electronic and information attacks and joint strikes. (ANI/IANS)

ALSO READ:Beijing airport suspends flights as China faces surge in Covid cases

Advertisements

