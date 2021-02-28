Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has proved to be a blessing for youth in the Valley. Since, August 5, 2019 initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower and engage youth in constructive activities are paying dividends.

Kashmiri youth have turned towards entrepreneurship, sports, cultural activities and other constructive programs. They are busy in building their lives and careers.

Khelo India-II winter games at Gulmarg

Prime Minster Narendra Modi who inaugurated Khelo India-II winter games at Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Friday in his virtual address said that holding this event is a step towards making India’s presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports. “These games in Gulmarg show that Jammu and Kashmir is eager to reach new heights of peace and development. These games will strengthen the resolve for ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat,” PM Modi said.

“The two Khelo India centre of excellence in Jammu and Srinagar and Khelo India centres in 20 districts are great facilities for the young players.

Such centres are being opened all over the world,” the PM stated.

Since the day Narendra Modi has taken over the reins of the country he has always said that J&K holds a special place in his heart.

PM Modi has proved it beyond doubt that he means what he says.

The decision to revoke J&K’s special status and merge it into Union of India completely started paying dividends just within months.

The biggest change that Kashmir witnessed was number of youth becoming a part of stone pelting mobs declined manifold. The first step which the Centre took after August 5, 2019 was that it opened new avenues for Kashmiri youth. The government departments were asked to ensure that benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes trickle down to youth so that they don’t indulge in acts that are detrimental for the state.

Abrogation of Article 370 more effective?

Many youth were imparted training under Himmayat scheme and later they were even provided jobs in the companies across the country. During the past one and half year hundreds of youth have been placed and they are living decent lives.

Recruiting agencies that had almost become defunct in J&K advertised posts for the unemployed educated youth and process to employ them was expedited.

Talent shows were organized across Jammu and Kashmir to handpick the youth who were talented and interested in cultural activities.

Many of them have been absorbed by different units in the country.

The boom in sports activities allowed youth to come forward and showcase their abilities and skills.

Youth oriented initiatives taken by PM Modi led Central Government has infused new life and enthusiasm in Kashmiri youth, who during the past three decades were used as cannon fodder by Pakistan to fight its proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

IITG implements PM’s scholarship scheme for J&K students (IANS)

Scholarship scheme for J&K students

The Prime Minister’s special scholarship scheme for J&K students has helped many youth from poor family backgrounds to get admissions in professional colleges across the country.

In fact many of them have completed their degrees and have even taken up jobs in big corporate houses within the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Modi has remained firm on his decisions and has ensured that J&K is pulled from the quagmire of uncertainty. What the political regimes led by the local politicians couldn’t achieve in three decades the government led by PM Modi has done it in just one and a half year and there is still lot more to come.

Former Chief Minister and Vice President of the regional National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

When Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Jammu before 2014 parliamentary elections, he had made it explicitly clear that Article 370 is debatable and if his party comes into power it would definitely do something about it.

At that point of time National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, who was the Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State had dared PM Modi to come forward and hold a debate with him. After being elected as country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has proven it beyond doubt that there was no need to hold a debate as revocation of Article 370 has led to the new dawn breaking in J&K. PM Modi has shown the world that he is a strong leader and is capable of changing nation’s destiny.

EU parliamentarians meeting the Indian Prime Minister on 28 October 2019 before their trip to Kashmir, where officials briefed them about the situation in Kashmir. (Wikipedia)

J&K into new heights

Initiatives and the programs launched by PM Modi led government are aimed at taking J&K to new heights and the youth are leading from the front. All these steps have become more effective after abrogation of J&K’s special status as the uncertainty and chaos are over.

Youth from Jammu and Kashmir have responded positively and have shown their desire to become a part of progress and prosperity of New India. Even the local militants who gave up arms after August 5, 2019, were rehabilitated and have become a part of national mainstream.

Prime Minister Modi has proved most of the local leaders of Kashmir wrong. These leaders used to claim that “if J&K’s special status is revoked no one will be left in Kashmir to hold the tricolor.” These leaders should visit Gulmarg and see for themselves how many Kashmiri youth have draped themselves in tricolor and are holding it close to their heart.

