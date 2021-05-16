Weather system wreaks havoc in coastal Kerala and Karnataka set to hit Gujarat on Monday, reports Asian Lite News.

The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae over east central Arabian Sea is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of Monday and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around Tuesday early morning, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tauktae moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday over east central Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0 degree North and longitude 72.7 degree East, about 130 km west-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 450 km south of Mumbai, 700 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 840 km southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

In Kerala, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday and heavy falls at isolated places on May 17 is likely to take place.

The IMD forecast mentions light to moderate rainfall at most places in Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts) with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places later in the day on Sunday.

There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places in Konkan and Goa with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places adjoining Ghat areas on Sunday and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday over north Konkan.

In Gujarat, light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely to commence including over coastal districts of Saurashtra from Sunday afternoon, with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 17 and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 18.

Modi reviews situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central ministries concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is assisting the State agencies in their preparedness for evacuating people from vulnerable locations.

Mumbai transfers patients from jumbo centres

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai transferred 580 Covid patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure.

The Mumbai Police is also exploring the option of shutting down the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to lash the city on Sunday and Monday. “Depending on the situation, following updates from the IMD, the decision to close traffic on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Sunday will be taken,” said a police officer. The suburban rail services will run on Sunday and Monday, said officials.

In a review meeting on Saturday morning, the IMD informed BMC that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

