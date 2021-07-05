Maniar is the chairman of the member’s advisory committee of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the UAE….reports Asian Lite News

Saad Maniar, who works as a senior partner at accounting firm Crowe UAE, is the latest Indian expat to receive the UAE’s coveted ‘Golden Visa’ or long-term residence visa for 10 years.

Maniar was awarded the Golden Visa on Thursday. “I got a call from the Ministry of Economy saying that they have selected me for the golden visa and they asked me to submit few details. After submission of these details, within a couple of months, I got my Golden Visa,” Maniar said.

Maniar came to Dubai 20 years ago as an auditor for Crowe UAE. A chartered accountant from the United Kingdom, Maniar now serves as a senior partner and a member of the company’s board, leading the financial services audit and consulting practice for Crowe in DIFC.

Maniar is the chairman of the member’s advisory committee of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the UAE. He is also an elected member on the board of the Dubai Quality Group.

“I considered Dubai as my home and it will always be my home. This 10-year visa has given me more stability and meaning to build a long-term career here in the UAE, even for my kids. I don’t know what my kids will end up doing, but given a choice I would like my kids to build their career here in this beautiful nation,” Maniar said.

The UAE’s Golden Visa allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country for a long period without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their businesses there.

Last week, an Indian artist, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2007, received the Gulf nation’s coveted Golden Visa, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Hailing from Odisha, Mona Biswarupa Mohanty applied for the Golden Visa on the basis of advice by a senior artist.

“I am honoured to have received the Golden Visa. These milestones in life mean a lot. They reassure you that if you follow your heart and put heart and soul, gradually you will be rewarded in more ways than you can imagine,” Mohanty said.

“Receiving the Golden visa has strengthened my belief in myself and if this can inspire other young artists, I’d consider that my biggest contribution. I listened to my heart and took this plunge and being rewarded for it tells me that when you follow your passion and give in your best, good things start happening to you,” she added.

A fashion designer, Mohanty came to the UAE in 2007 as a Lecturer for Manipal University in Dubai.

