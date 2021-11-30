The Omicron patients also reported mild muscle aches, a scratchy throat, and dry cough, according to the doctor…reports Asian Lite News.

As fear grows over a new Covid variant now known as Omicron, doctors in South Africa have observed first symptoms of this new and deadly strain that are different from the Delta one.

Although yet to be officially listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), patients infected with this strain show extreme tiredness, among other noticeable symptoms.

“This is not limited to any age group. Young patients also show extreme tiredness,” according to Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association.

There is also no major drop in oxygen saturation levels, Coetzee said in media reports.

The Omicron patients also reported mild muscle aches, a scratchy throat, and dry cough, according to the doctor.

The patients that Coetzee treated were mostly men, aged under 40, and around half of them were even vaccinated.

Although in a ray of hope, the doctors in South Africa said most patients of Omicron strain have recovered without hospitalisation.

The overall global risk related to the new Covid variant, Omicron is assessed as very high, said the World Health Organisation on Monday. The WHO said on Monday that Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are of concern and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility.

However, there are still considerable uncertainties, added the global health body. “Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high,” said the WHO.

Centre offers help

The Indian government on Monday offered ‘Made in India’ vaccine supply and other help to the countries dealing with new Covid variant ‘Omicron’ in Africa.

“The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of ‘Made in India’ vaccines. Supplies can be undertaken through Covax or bilaterally,” said the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Central government in this regard has cleared all orders placed so far by Covax for supplies of Covishield vaccines, including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho, the MEA added.

“We have also cleared supplies of Covaxin to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through Covax will be considered expeditiously,” said the Ministry in a statement, adding that India also stands ready to supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators, as may be required.

Indian institutions would favourably consider cooperation in genomic surveillance and virus characterisation-related research work with their African counterparts.

The Union government has so far supplied more than 25 million doses of Made in India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, including nearly one million doses as grant to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the Covax facility to 33 countries.

The new Covid variant — Omicron — was first reported to World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021.

