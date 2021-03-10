It is expected that 45 million doses of Covishield – developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India – will be sent to Pakistan from India….reports Asian LIte News

United Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) will provide 45 million doses of ‘made-in-India’ coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan.

GAVI is a public-private global health partnership to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.

According to reports, it is expected that 45 million doses of Covishield – developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India – will be sent to Pakistan from India.

According to reports, India has supplied vaccines to 65 countries so far under three categories- as part of global vaccine alliance, in the form of grant or aid, and through commercial sales.

Last year, the United GAVI alliance pledged to provide free vaccines for 20 per cent of the population of around 190 countries, including Pakistan.

On Monday, Gita Gopinathan, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economist, said India was emerging as the vaccine manufacturing hub.

“India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world – that will be India,” she said.

Last month, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also praised India’s commitment for supporting vaccine equity.

“Vaccine nationalism”

Meanwhile, underlining the importance of equitable distribution of vaccines, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India cannot remain safe from Covid-19 if the disease continues to dominate the rest of the world.



The minister asserted that the countries need to curb the tendency of “vaccine nationalism” if they want to eradicate the disease entirely. “India or any other nation cannot remain safe from coronavirus and Covid-19 disease if the rest of the world continues to be at risk of it, which is why it is essential to curb COVID-19 vaccine nationalism,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of equity-based approach to vaccine distribution, Vardhan said that safety for all cannot be ensured if marginalised nations continue to harbour the virus due to dearth of vaccines.



“If the poor and underdeveloped countries continue to harbour the novel coronavirus, we shall not be able to ensure safety for all. Fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine is the biggest need of the hour,” he stated.

Noting India’s contribution to provide Covid-19 vaccines to different nations under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme, Vardhan informed that 5.51 crore doses have been supplied to 62 countries so far.

