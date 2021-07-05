Shahbaz continued to criticise the Pakistan government for increasing the prices of wheat, petrol, and electricity and said that “Imran Khan has brought the country to the brink of disaster.”…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government for its “incompetence” and said that the party will ensure that the “illegitimate government” is sent packing.

“People’s hopes and spirits have still not diminished. While Imran Khan represents the undemocratic part of Pakistani politics, the PDM will ensure that this illegitimate government is sent packing,” The News International quoted JUI-F chief as saying at the PDM’s protest rally in Swat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Imran Khan, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif also said that he has left “no stone unturned in destroying the people of Pakistan.”

“Imran Khan had said that he would end corruption from the country within 90 days of coming into power, but nothing happened,” said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, during a ceremony of multi-party opposition alliance –PDM at the Grassy Ground in Mingora, Geo news reported.

“The seat of the premier remains empty in the Parliament just like the pockets of the masses,” he said adding that ever since Imran Khan took over, the country has been going through “historical poverty.”

“Inflation has skyrocketed and Pakistan has never seen such a condition before,” he said, adding that despite promising the provision of five million houses for the poor, not a single brick has been laid by the government.

“Imran Khan said he would create 10 million jobs but instead left people unemployed,” he said. “This is certainly not Pakistan that the Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned.”

Shahbaz continued to criticise the Pakistan government for increasing the prices of wheat, petrol, and electricity and said that “Imran Khan has brought the country to the brink of disaster.”

Shahbaz slams Imran

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that he has left “no stone unturned in destroying the people of the country.

“Imran Khan had said that he would end corruption from the country within 90 days of coming into power, but nothing happened,” said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, during a ceremony of multi-party opposition alliance –Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the Grassy Ground in Mingora, Geo news reported.

“The seat of the premier remains empty in the Parliament just like the pockets of the masses,” he said adding that ever since Imran Khan took over, the country has been going through “historical poverty.”

“Inflation has skyrocketed and Pakistan has never seen such a condition before,” he said, adding that despite promising the provision of five million houses for the poor, not a single brick has been laid by the government.

“Imran Khan said he would create 10 million jobs but instead left people unemployed,” he said. “This is certainly not Pakistan that the Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned.”

The PML-N leader also lauded the previous, PML-N-led government and cited comparative statistics, adding that the “old Pakistan” was much better than the “Naya Pakistan.”

Shahbaz continued to criticise the Pakistan government for increasing the prices of wheat, petrol, and electricity and said that “Imran Khan has brought the country to the brink of disaster.”

Earlier this month, Geo News reported the worsening state of Pakistan’s energy crisis, as the country was facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Unannounced load-shedding has reached its peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the electricity shortfall. Unannounced power suspension of up to three to five hours at many places during the last 72 hours had heightened the misery of the public.

Due to the power crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Rocked By Madarsa Child Sex Abuse

Advertisements

