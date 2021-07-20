The authorities monitored the smooth ascending of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat….reports Asian Lite News

Thousands pilgrims with facemasks performing annual Hajj pilgrimage flocked to Arafat holy site on Monday morning to atone for their sins in peace and tranquillity.

Pilgrims are accompanied by a direct security follow-up carried out by the personnel of the various security sectors to organize the movement, in addition to guiding pilgrims and ensuring their safety, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Different government sectors taking part in the service of pilgrims have provided all medical, emergency and catering services in Arafat site for pilgrims.

The authorities monitored the smooth ascending of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat.

Pilgrims performed shortened Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) combined prayers at and around Namira mosque on Arafat Day, as per the Prophetic Sunnah.

In the evening, they performed shortened and delayed Maghrib (sunset) and Isha (evening) prayers when they went down Muzdalifah valley following the end of Arafat day.

Before pandemic, more than two million pilgrims used to cover Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat, sitting close to each other in the scorching heat of the desert city of Makkah, carrying umbrellas and fans to keep cool as temperatures rose toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), according to a report.

This year pilgrims, dressed in white robes signifying a state of purity, had to observe social distancing and wear face masks on Mount Arafat, the hill where Islam holds God tested Abraham’s faith by commanding him to sacrifice his son Ismail, it was reported.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of Hajj Security Forces Command ‏Brigadier Sami Al-Shuwairekh stated that 52 persons were caught for violating the regulations and instructions of Hajj, which stipulate that it is mandatory to obtain a permit for Hajj.

Each one of them will be fined SAR 10,000 according to the prescribed legal measures.

Brigadier Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year’s Hajj season. He stressed that the security personnel will implement the regulations against persons who try to reach the Holy Mosque, its surrounding central area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, until the end of 13 Dhul-Hijjah 1442H.

Advertisements

