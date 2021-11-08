People can now pre-book their booster jab appointment five months after their second jab, enabling them get their booster faster and more easily. It will allow eligible people to arrange to have their vaccine from the day they reach the six month milestone, rather than booking once they hit six months… reports Asian Lite News

The National Booking System has updated today to allow people to pre-book their booster appointment a month before they are eligible.

People can now pre-book their booster jab appointment five months after their second jab, enabling them get their booster faster and more easily. It will allow eligible people to arrange to have their vaccine from the day they reach the six month milestone, rather than booking once they hit six months.

Everyone aged over 50 and all those most at risk from COVID-19 should get a booster six months after their second dose. Over 10 million people have received their booster, ensuring the vital protection they have secured from their first two doses is maintained over the winter months.

People can also book by calling 119 or visit one of the hundreds of walk-in sites across the country without an appointment. Eligible individuals can use the NHS online walk-in finder to locate the most convenient site.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our national mission is to roll out boosters ahead of what will be a difficult winter.

“Today we’re making it easier and more convenient for people to book their jab, so they can top-up their protection as soon as they become eligible.

“We know immunity will fade over time, especially among older and more vulnerable groups so I urge everyone who is eligible to get online now.”

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said: “This winter will be tough and so we’re accelerating the booster programme to make it easier for people to book their jabs, ensuring everyone has the best possible protection against COVID-19.

“If it has been five months since you had your second dose – log onto the National Booking Service or call 119 to book in your top-up vaccine.”

Vaccines grant high levels of protection but immunity reduces over time, particularly for older adults and at-risk groups, so it is vital that vulnerable people come forward to get their COVID-19 booster vaccine to top-up their defences and protect themselves this winter.

The latest evidence from SAGE shows that protection against symptomatic disease falls from 65%, up to three months after the second dose, to 45% six months after the second dose for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and from 90% to 65% for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Protection against hospitalisation falls from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

While vaccine effectiveness against severe disease remains high, a small drop in protection can generate a major shift in hospital admissions – change from 95% to 90% protection against hospitalisation would lead to doubling of admissions in those vaccinated.

The booster programme is designed to top up this waning immunity. Early results from Pfizer show that a booster following a full dose of the same vaccine restores protection back up to 95.6% against symptomatic infection.

