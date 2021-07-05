“You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all,” she added…reports Asian Lite News.

Queen Elizabeth will award the UK’s highest civilian honour to National Health Service (NHS) in recognition of health workers’ service during the pandemic, the government has announced.

The award of the George Cross, which is the civilian equivalent of Britain’s Victoria Cross for extraordinary military heroism, recognises all NHS staff of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The reports quoted Queen as saying in a personal message accompanying the award: “This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.”

“Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.”

“You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all,” she added.

Across the UK, people gathered to show their gratitude by hosting Covid safe BBQs, picnics, street parties and certificate ceremonies in honour of those who have selflessly given their time to help those in need.

The Communities Secretary had called on people to fill the airwaves by sharing their thanks and tributes on local radio and social media.

Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “This past year has been challenging for us all. But in the darkest of times, when people were most in need, the actions of our friends and neighbours to support our communities have shone the brightest.”

He added: “Across all faiths, ages, backgrounds and languages, our communities have shown off the best of this country. You are all our community heroes and on behalf of the UK Government I want to say thank you.”

