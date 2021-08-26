The was the second phone call between the two in the last 10 days and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday spoke with his Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar and discussed developments in Afghanistan.

“Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @Dominicraab this afternoon. Our conversation focused on developments in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The call comes at a time when several countries including India and UK are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

Last Wednesday, Jaishankar and Raab exchanged views on Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges.

“Welcome the conversation today with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Exchanged views on the Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges,” Jaishankar, who was then on a four-day visit to the US had tweeted.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group’s brutal atrocities in the nation.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Wednesday met Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command and discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Pleased to receive Commander US @INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino. Interesting discussion on developments in the Indo-Pacific,” the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the US Admiral addressed an event here on ‘India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century’.

Earlier, the Taliban had said that religious scholars will lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan as the country’s government collapsed over a week ago when the terror group seized Kabul, a media report said.

At a gathering in Kabul, the Taliban said that their 20 years of struggle should not go in vain and religious scholars should take the lead and be the core of the upcoming government in Afghanistan. The terror group had invited tens of religious scholars in a grand gathering to ask their cooperation in forging a sound political system and inviting people to support the future government, Afghanistan’s Khaama Press said on Monday.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesperson, said that they are creating an all-inclusive government in which the rights of all people will be secured.

“Irrespective of the partisan, lingual, and sectarian values, the people should come together and work for the development of Afghanistan as Afghans,” Khaama quoted him as saying.

The Taliban are in talks with intra-Afghan leaders in an attempt to form a government.

Mujahid has denied accusations that the Taliban are smuggling weaponry and military vehicles to other countries.

On August 15, the terror group entered the presidential palace in Kabul soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled the Afghan capital. The Taliban announced the end of the waAr and gave general amnesty to everyone.

However, Kabul is witnessing heavy chaos as a large number of people are approaching the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee the country. (ANI)

