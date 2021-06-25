Addressing the Meeting, Ambani said that he expects RIL’s partnership with Saudi Aramco will be to be formalised in an “expeditious manner during this year”…reports Asian Lite News

In a major development in the much anticipate Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco partnership, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Chairman of Saudi Aramco will join the RIL board as an Independent Director, announced RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani.



Addressing the 44th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, Ambani said that he expects RIL’s partnership with Saudi Aramco will be to be formalised in an “expeditious manner during this year”, after obtaining required regulatory clearances.



He said that Rumayyan’s joining the board is also the beginning of internationalisation of Reliance and more announcements on international plans of the company would come in times to come.

Further, RIL is set to disrupt the new energy business amid climate concerns.



“We have established the Reliance New Energy Council,” the CMD said.



Ambani also said that the company’s performance in FY21 exceeded expectations despite the ongoing pandemic.



Addressing the AGM he also commended the company and its employees for the humanitarian efforts during the pandemic.

