The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has submitted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s file to organise the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh…reports Asian Lite News

This was after announcement made by Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in October.

The Kingdom’s file submission came upon its participation in the virtual meeting of the Bureau of International Exhibitions (BIE) General Assembly, which was held yesterday in the French capital, Paris, to start the competing candidatures process, which will take place in five stages to be ended with a vote at the end of 2023.

Saudi submits bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

To mark the occasion, the RCRC CEO Fahd bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Rasheed said that five countries are submitting their competing file to organise World Expo 2030: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; South Korea; Italy; Ukraine and Russia.

This global event continues for six months and enables the host and participating countries to review the latest developments in science and technology, their most prominent cultures and heritage, and the progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” the Arab News quoted Al-Rasheed as saying.

Addressing the 170 member states of the BIE, he added that “Expo 2030 will coincide with the year of the coronation of Saudi Vision 2030, and it will be an exceptional opportunity to showcase the achievements of the vision and exchange valuable lessons from this unprecedented transformation.”

ALSO READ: ‘Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 underscores profound ties with UAE’

He added: “Some of these lessons may be applied on a larger scale to help provide solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the world.”

Al-Rasheed took member states on a virtual tour, highlighting the rich biodiversity of Saudi Arabia, which includes vast deserts, the green mountains of the Asir region, the Red Sea coast and its rare coral reefs, and the historical sites of AlUla, the Arab News reported.

Advertisements

