The “Falcon Claws 4” drill aims to strengthen mutual military relations between the two countries…reports Asian Lite News

The Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and the U.S. Army Ground Forces (AGF) are embarked on a joint exercise, titled Falcon Claws 4, currently held in the Northwestern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The “Falcon Claws 4” drill aims to strengthen mutual military relations between the two countries and unify military concepts through joint action between the forces of both sides.

It also aims to “exchange military information and experiences, improve compatibility between military equipment and doctrines, raise the level of readiness and ability to work with friendly forces, and to prepare to combat any external threats,” the ministry said.

