Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with members of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), as part of his visit to the United States capital, Washington DC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US, and their efforts to solidify foundations of security, stability and peace in the region.

The meeting also touched on the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement by the UAE and Israel, and its role in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, meeting the aspirations of its peoples for development, and its role in boosting prospects of cooperation between the two countries across many vital fields.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the AJC members and praised their role in promoting mutual understanding and spreading the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance among peoples.

He also referred to the importance of the Abraham Accord – considering it a constructive ground – for reaching peace and consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the Middle East region.

Earlier, he also met with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias, and reviewed the prospects of strengthening the strategic partnership ties between the two nations.

This came as the two top diplomats met today in Washington D.C., where they deliberated a number of regional and international issues of interest, including the latest developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the importance of strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the steady growth in the UAE-Greece relations across various fields thanks to the strategic partnership and friendly ties between the two nations.

He underlined the UAE’s determination to advance bilateral cooperation across all fields to the best interest of the two countries’ peoples Attending the meeting was the UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba.

