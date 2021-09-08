Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that this donation from the Ruler of Ajman came to help families with low incomes and disadvantaged people…reports Asian Lite News.

The UAE Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has hailed the Ajman Ruler for completing 40 years in serving the nation.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sheikh called the Ajman Ruler a “partner in building the nation”, the Khaleej Times reported.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, had assumed power on September 6, 1981. He succeeded his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who had ruled Ajman for 54 years.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that Sheikh Humaid’s name is etched in the “history of our nation”.

Meanwhile, the Ruler of Ajman has directed the distribution of AED4 million to underprivileged families with limited income in the Emirate of Ajman, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Sheikh Humaid’s assumption of power in the emirate.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, will follow up on the gesture in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that this donation from the Ruler of Ajman came to help families with low incomes and disadvantaged people.

She added that the AED4 million will be distributed to two thousand cards, each card contains an amount of AED2,000 to purchase basic needs from the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society.

