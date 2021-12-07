In his letter, King Salman extended greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and further progress and success for the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received a letter addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, regarding the relations between their countries and ways to develop them in the coming period, taking into consideration their close historical ties and shared goals of their peoples.

In his letter, King Salman extended greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and further progress and success for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed, in turn, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Salman and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and his wishes of more prosperity and development to the Saudi people.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

