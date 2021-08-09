As per Emiri Decree No. 25 of 2021, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi will be appointed as the Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah….reports Asian Lite News

Sharjah ruler Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who is also the Supreme Council Member, has issued Emiri Decree regarding the appointment of a Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

As per Emiri Decree No. 25 of 2021, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi will be appointed as the Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi is also member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, which oversees the Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Media City, the Gulf News reported.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Arkansas State University in Arkansas, U.S.A. and a Master of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems from University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan, U.S.A., according to the report.

Sharjah ruler Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad has also issued Emiri Decree regarding the appointment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Council (SPC).

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi will be appointed as Chairman and Sheikh Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi shall be appointed as Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Council.

